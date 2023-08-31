Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, which has been celebrated annually since 2012. It is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember (without stigma) those who have passed and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind.
This year’s theme, “Recognizing those people who go unseen,” is about acknowledging people in our communities who are affected by overdose, but might go unseen in the crisis. International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
It’s a day to:
• Remember loved ones who have died from drug overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.
• Take action to encourage support and recovery for everyone impacted by substance use and overdose.
• End overdose by spreading awareness of overdose prevention strategies.
The goals of International Overdose Awareness Day are:
• To provide an opportunity for people to publicly mourn loved ones.
• To send a strong message to people who use drugs and people in recovery that they are valued.
• To inform people around the world about the risk of drug overdose.
• To provide basic information on the range of support services that are available.
• To prevent and reduce drug-related harms by supporting evidence-based practices.
Join Eastpointe LME/MCO, Warren County Health Department, Warren County Emergency Medical Services and Holt Assessment Services in countywide activities in recognition of this important public health issue. You can show your support as we honor the people whose lives have been altered by overdose by wearing purple on Aug. 31. Share your wonderful pictures in purple or a video on social media and include the#WearPurpleDay2023 #EndOverdose hashtags.
For more information, contact Brittley Harris, health educator, Warren County Health Department, at 252-257-6017.
