Warren County Schools recently obtained eight new global teachers. Gamma Chi Chapter members presented them with goodie bags and also collected items and groceries to help them set up housekeeping. Pictured, Gamma Chi members Norma Retzlaff, Gail Coleman, Kirby Alston and Sheila Robertson present Mariam Boyd Elementary School’s two new global teachers, Mitchel Alburo and Louie Olita who are from the Philippines, with goodie bags. From the left are Retzlaff, Coleman, Alburo, Olita, Alston and Robertson.