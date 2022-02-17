The North Carolina State Board of Elections has announced a number of important dates related to the May 17 Primary Election. In December, the North Carolina Supreme Court moved the Primary from March to May in light of lawsuits related to redistricting maps.
The state Supreme Court rejected congressional and legislative redistricting maps and set Feb. 18 as the deadline for the General Assembly to submit redrawn congressional and legislative maps.
In the meantime, voters can prepare for the upcoming Primary by keeping several dates in mind.
According to the State Board of Elections, absentee voting will begin on March 28, barring action by the State Board or the courts. Voters may request absentee ballots now. County boards of election must receive civilian absentee requests by 5 p.m. on May 10.
The voter registration deadline for the Primary Election is April 22. Those who miss that deadline may use same-day voter registration during one-stop early voting, which will be held locally at the Warren County Board of Elections from April 28-May 14. Early voting will be held Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
On Saturday, May 14, the final day of early voting, ballots may be cast between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Candidate filing will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, and will end at noon on Friday, March 4.
Candidates who have already filed for local office include the following:
• For District Court Judge: Ben Hunter
• For District Attorney: Mike Waters
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Tare “T” Davis
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 3: Victor Hunt and Barbara Espinosa
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Bertadean Williams Baker
• For Warren County Clerk of Superior Court: Lisa F. Blalock
• For Warren County Sheriff: Keishawn Mayes and John Branche
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 1: Victoria Lehman
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 2: Linda Byrd
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 4: Ebony Talley-Brame
For more information related to the Primary Election, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or by visiting the Board of Elections Office at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building) between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
