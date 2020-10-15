Members of the Warren County Courthouse Memorial Committee are continuing their preliminary work before seeking public input about what should replace the former Confederate monument which stood at a major Warrenton intersection.
The monument was removed in sections beginning in June until nothing but the base remains. In August, the board of county commissioners formed the Memorial Committee to include representatives of each of the county commissioner districts and at-large members.
When the committee met in September, members agreed that they would like whatever is placed on Courthouse Square to strengthen county unity and display a symbol of that unity to passing motorists. They would like to reflect Warren County’s rich diversity, provide healing and reconciliation, and look toward the future with hope.
During the committee’s Oct. 6 meeting, members considered how they want to move forward to meet those objectives with Richard Hunter and Bill Kearney sharing chairmanship duties.
Committee members want to look more into how other municipalities are using public spaces where Confederate monuments once stood.
The committee will make a recommendation to the Warren County Board of Commissioners after seeking public input. While the county will provide funding for the project, the Memorial Committee plans to investigate additional funding sources, such as grants from nonprofit organizations and foundations.
The committee will conduct its next meeting virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. At that time, members will begin to develop a marketing strategy for the project and whether subcommittees, such as publicity, membership and fundraising, should be formed.
The group expects to discuss how to involve the public and to develop a timeline for the project.
The committee will follow a schedule of meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
