Halifax Helps awards over $28,900 in grants to local organizations
Halifax Helps, Inc., the administrative organization for Operation Round Up® through Halifax Electric Membership Corporation, recently awarded grants to 10 local organizations.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
• Enfield Fire Department
• Churchill Five Forks VFD
• Afton-Elberon VFD
• Arcola Rural VFD
•Downtown Enfield
Restoration & Preservation
• Warrenton Rural VFD
• Tillery Spectrum Connections, Inc.
• Historic Episcopal Church of the Advent
• Lake Gaston Foundation
• Halifax County Cooperative Extension
Through the help of members who round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, Operation Round Up® has helped the community by contributing $606,000 to local nonprofit organizations and charities since 2009. A total of 266 projects have been supported locally.
Grants are awarded semiannually, and the application and guidelines are available online at halifaxemc.com. The deadline for the next submission is Sept. 30.
