Christmas is often described as the season for giving, that it is better to give to others than to receive. That sense of helping the community was on full display Saturday as families and people of all ages gathered at Warren County Middle School for A Christmas to Remember: Serving Our Community.
The event was made possible by the Wilcox Family Foundation and Whole Med LLC through partnerships with many community organizations, businesses and individuals. Together, the Wilcox Family Foundation and Whole Med LLC aim to help rural communities overcome the challenges unique to them that more urban areas may not face.
For more than 20 years, Chris Wilcox, a former NBA player with the Boston Celtics and founder of the Wilcox Family Foundation, has worked to give back to his home community of Whiteville through basketball camps to giveaways at churches. Jimmy Nealy, also of Whiteville, has partnered with Wilcox for many years in the work to help that community.
Nealy, with more than 25 years of experience in the field of mental health, is the owner/operator of Whole Med LLC, which offers services that include medication management, care management, peer support and other services to help the community. Wilcox has focused on mental health for more than a decade, especially in offering activities that will bring encouragement to children and youth.
Together, the Wilcox Family Foundation and Whole Med LLC work to bring in resources to fill in gaps to address needs that rural communities face. These could include everything from economic challenges to healthcare. Providing encouragement to children and youth remains at the heart of these efforts.
Wilcox and Nealy met Warren County native Valerie Jordan, the first African American woman to serve on the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board. Jordan discussed problems that Warren County residents face with access to affordable and nutritious foods.
“The conversation started that there is a food desert in Warren County, what can we do?” Jordan said. “We want to make sure people don’t have to worry about feeding their family at the holiday season.”
Nealy and Wilcox knew exactly what she meant.
“Chris and I come from a small town. Food is the number one need,” Nealy said.
They traveled to the local area to learn more about challenges that county residents face. After reaching out to a number of community resources, they made plans for a giveaway event like the ones they typically hold in Whiteville. Plans for A Christmas to Remember developed and then grew beyond their expectations as local groups and individuals came together to help.
Saturday’s event included the distribution of 500 food boxes containing a whole chicken, greens, sweet potatoes and more. Sponsors and donations came from Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes, Franklin-Vance-Warren, which provided new shoes and coats, International Paper, Harley Davidson, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and others. Participants in Saturday’s activities included The Unified Fulfilled Optimist Car Club (Corvette Club), several fraternities and sororities, the Girl Scouts, students, community leaders and volunteers, and others. The event featured free bike raffle giveaways, family raffle giveaways, and a number of vendors.
However, the most important aspect of the giveaway event for Wilcox and Nealy was providing hope to local residents and making them happy.
“There is no greater gift than giving,” Nealy told those attending A Christmas to Remember.
He also praised the efforts of Chris Wilcox, saying that no one has a bigger heart than he does.
Former Congresswoman Eva Clayton expressed thanks to everyone who made donations to make the event possible.
“Giving is a blessing,” she said.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein also attended Saturday’s event.
“This is the season for coming together,” he said. “It is the season for giving.”
He described the event as a wonderful way to combine the two, “to get together to give together.”
“It is meaningful to come to Warren County and see the community rally and come together,” Stein said. “It is special. I thank everyone who came together for this special event.”
