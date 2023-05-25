Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) met on May 16 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. President Dr. Sylvia Alston welcomed members, an inductee and special guests.
Three grant-in-aid awards to women who are pursuing degrees in education and eight professional development grant awards to members enabling them to attend the NC DKG convention were presented. The amount awarded totaled over $3,000.
An inspiration and blessing were given by President Alston. Members and guests enjoyed a meal served by Cheryl Bell. After the meal, the group sang “Happy Anniversary to Gamma Chi,” and each person received a slice of the 40th anniversary cake.
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the chartering of Gamma Chi Chapter on May 7, 1983, four charter members and six past presidents were honored with a certificate and long stemmed red rose.
President Alston and Membership Committee members Mary Austell, Shannon Fuller and Renee Mizelle conducted an induction ceremony for Sara Council, the director of Student Services/lead head nurse for Roanoke Rapids Graded Schools.
In the business session, President Alston reported on the NC DKG Convention that was recently held in Greenville. The chapter received the Order of the Rose Award, the highest chapter achievement award, and the Communications Excellence Award. Two Gamma Chi members were honored: Debra Clayton was presented with the Golden Key Award, and Sheila Robertson received the Rising Star Award.
In further business, Shirley White gave the treasurer’s report. Other committee reports were heard. Josephine Myrick, who donated the crocheted afghan for members to raffle, drew the winning raffle ticket won by Crystal Brantley. To date, the annual afghan raffle has raised $6,574 for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund and has resulted in 11 grants-in-aid being awarded to women pursuing a degree in education.
The meeting ended with a raffle. Proceeds raised by the raffle will be used to aid local libraries and the NC DKG Educational Foundation. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
