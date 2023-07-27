Warren County government, Eastpointe LME/MCO and the Warren County Health Department will hold a community meeting for discussion on funding and service needs to address opioid and substance use.
Those attending will have an opportunity to learn more about the North Carolina opioid settlement and recommended strategies for addressing opioid and substance use. The community is invited to share their ideas and experiences.
For more information, call 252-257-3115 or 252-257-6012.
