The public is invited to attend an outdoor service remembering the sacrifice of the country’s military veterans on Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Homestead Farm in the southern part of Warren County.
The service will include a message and prayer from a veteran minister, patriotic songs and a color guard. A dedication of Homestead Farm itself, to the glory of God, will also take place at this time.
After the service, a food truck will be serving lunch at the pavilion, with veterans being offered their meals for free.
Homestead Farm is a 200-acre property that has been selling cut flowers to the public for most of its 40 years of operation. The owners, Steve and Susan Bender, would like to open the farm free of charge for the public to enjoy the 10 acres of botanical flower gardens and eight miles of hiking trails, with the gates open on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. from April through Octobers. While the Benders hope visitors will enjoy the opportunity for recreation and education, they see this as a chance to guests to grow in their appreciation of the beauty of nature and to be able to quiet their hearts before God.
One of the Benders’ children, Erin Chism, who is a military veteran with service in Afghanistan, has formed a nonprofit to serve disabled veterans with programs working with the horses on the farm as well as work in the gardens. Plans are being made for a Farm to Table fundraiser later in the year to benefit this veteran outreach.
Homestead Farm also hopes to offer school children hands-on educational workshops on topics such as gardening, forestry, traditional crafts and bread making sometime in the future.
The farm is located at 178 Hunt House Rd., Warrenton. The website, www.homesteadfarmnc.org, will be available later this month with more information and a photo gallery. For more information about Homestead Farm, call 252-213-0133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.