When Warren County High School Principal John Green learned that some seniors and parents were worried about how they could afford caps, gowns and other expenses related to graduation, he decided to do something about it.
He took a job at the McDonald’s in Creedmoor in the evenings, saved his earnings and opened a bank account, which he now calls “The Blessings Account,” to help meet student needs.
“I’m not doing this for recognition. I’m doing it because these kids are my heart,” Green said.
He began working at the McDonald’s just a few weeks ago. After his regular workday at WCHS, Green travels to Creedmoor and works from 6 p.m.- 12:15 a.m. before returning home to his family. After a little rest, he starts everything all over.
“I’m tired, but it’s worth it,” Green said. “I consider this a good tired.”
He hopes that The Blessings Account can assist students in all grade levels at WCHS who need a little help, but he is especially concerned about seniors. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Warren County Schools to hold a drive-through graduation last year, he doesn’t want any member of the Class of 2021 — or their parents — to miss out on this year’s outdoor graduation because they can’t afford senior expenses.
Green chose to work at the Creedmoor McDonald’s so that he could be discreet. He didn’t want to draw attention to himself at a restaurant nearby, where his students and their families were likely to recognize him.
It didn’t take long for his secret to be revealed, however. Last week, local people started to praise him for how he is helping his students. Green reminds them that he doesn’t want recognition. He just wants to make sure that his seniors will have caps and gowns so that they can participate in graduation, especially in light of the economic impact of COVID-19 on families.
“I was once that child. I had to do without,” he said. “I always tell people they don’t have to say anything. It is our job (as school leaders) to help.”
Since he began his part-time job at McDonald’s, Green has worked at every station. When he is asked to pick up an extra day, he says “yes.”
“This is for the students,” Green said.
For him, nothing will mean more than to see each one of the WCHS seniors walk proudly across the stage to receive their diplomas, with their parents watching proudly from the audience.
