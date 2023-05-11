The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announces that two arrests were made earlier this month on drug charges.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division of Investigations arrested Tyrece Markel Mitchell on May 1 during a traffic stop on Highway 401 south of Warrenton. Mitchell was charged with the following:
•One count of felony possession of Schedule I MDMA
• One count of felony maintaining a vehicle for keeping, selling and controlled substance
• Misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana)
• Felony possession of firearm by a felon
Mitchell was confined at the Warren County Detention Facility with a secured bond of $50,000 and was issued a court date of May 3.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division of Investigations, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, with the assistance of the Henderson Police Department, conducted an extensive investigation leading to the arrest of Mario Darrell Gills of Hollister.
Gills was arrested on May 2 after a search warrant was executed at his residence in Warren County. Gills was charged with the following:
• One count of felony Level I trafficking cocaine by possession
• One count of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine
• One count of felony maintaining a dwelling place for keeping, selling a controlled substance
• Misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana)
Gills was confined at the Warren County Detention Facility with a secured bond of $120,000 and was issued a court date of May 23.
