The Warren County Arts Council has awarded $9,000 in funding for arts programming to three organizations in Warren County. These awards are a part of the Grassroots grant program from the North Carolina Arts Council.
Each year, the Warren County Arts Council applies for per capita funding for arts programming through the Grassroots grant at the state level. This year the Warren County Arts Council received $12,045 in funding from the state, and was able to subgrant 75 percent of those funds to local organizations through a competitive application process.
Each grant at the state and local level requires a dollar-for-dollar match, either by the local arts council or the subgrantee.
• Lakeland Cultural Arts Center received a $5,000 grant for a production of “Crowns” by Regina Taylor. Lakeland also received a $2,500 grant toward operating support as an arts-based organization.
• The NAACP of Warren County received a $1,000 grant to their Support Peace and Reconciling Kinship (SPARK) committee for their “History in Reality” project — theatrical reenactment and education of the 1921 criminal trial of 15 Black defendants charged with rioting in Norlina.
* The Heritage Quilters received a $500 grant for their “Quilts, Quilting, and Mathematics” project, created specifically with virtual school programming in mind.
For more information or questions, contact the Warren County Arts Council at warrencounty
artscouncil@gmail.com. The Warren County Arts Council can be found online at warrencountyartsnc.org and on Facebook and Instagram at @wcartcouncil.
