The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its May 23 regular work session/business meeting.
The board approved employment of the following: Ernest Hunt, bus driver, Transportation; Ebony Jones, Multi-Tiered System of Support coordinator, Northside Elementary School; and Desha Pettus, Career and Technical Education business teacher, Warren County Middle School.
Extended employment (after the conclusion of the regular school year, for a portion of the summer) was approved for the following: Aqueria Hargrove, interim assistant principal, Warren County High School; and Lillian Stubbs, school counselor, Warren County Middle School.
The board of education approved extended employment (June 19-July 20) for the school system’s Math, Art, Science & Social Emotional Summer Program for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. It will be held at Northside Elementary School. The Warren County Schools’ website describes the summer program as focusing on resilience, collaboration and critical thinking through hands-on experiences.
The program’s coordinator will be Lianndra Davis. Nurses will be Barbara Espinosa and Mia Taylor Terry. Counselor will be Teresa Taylor.
Teachers will include the following: Motunrayo Agbetunsin, Mitchel Alburo, Tanika Alston, Mariam Barnes, Yolany Carias, Earlene Clanton, Maurice Crump, Haley Curley, Jill Ellis, Santonate Hastings, Sanqueesha Henderson, Oscar Jiminez, Nicole Jones, Edward Miles, Juan Moguel, Saul Nemenzo, Raquel Nogueras, Louie Olita, Shanae Perry, Gwendolyn Pierce, Rachel Smith and Chiniqua Taylor.
Teacher assistants will include the following: Shantel Barnes, Coslyn Boyd, Latisha Davis, Julia Foster, Marcia Greenway, Nedra Jones, Lenesha Northington, Latonia Perry and Josalyn Thompson.
The board approved extended employment (June 19-July 20) for the Read to Achieve Summer Program, which will be held at Vaughan Elementary School. Camp coordinator will be Barbara Osborne. Camp facilitator will be Sheryl Wester. Staff members will also include Amanda Hardy, Camp IA; Linda Hargrove, camp counselor; and Christine Johnson, camp nurse.
Camp teachers will be the following: Yulanda Henderson, Justin Moody, Daniela Neuling, Erica Rowe, Denise Scott, Shinobi Sidberry, Deloris Somerville, Kathlyn Taer, Orlinda Terry, Virginia Ulpindo, Alecia Walker and Patricia Williamson.
Camp assistants will be the following: Latisha Alston, Elton Buffaloe, Bethany Bellamy, Jennifer Collins, Elizabeth Martin, Whitney McKenzie and Rochelle Williams.
Vacancies were reported as follows:
• Warren County High School: assistant principal, JROTC instructor, Career and Technical Education teacher, health/physical education teacher, math teacher, Child Nutrition assistant and multi-classroom specialist.
• Warren Early College High School: Social studies teacher and online facilitator.
• Warren County Middle School: Literacy coach, business CTE teacher, school nurse (divided between WCMS and WECHS) and social studies teacher.
• Vaughan Elementary School: Math coach.
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher, literacy coach and multi-classroom specialist.
• Central Office: Exceptional Children Department administrative assistant, bus driver, Spark Lab leader, plumber (Maintenance) and chief academic officer.
