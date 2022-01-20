The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center announces that an Equine Coggins and Vaccine Clinic will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, 654 US 1, Norlina.
Dr. Oberlin McDaniel will be on site to update your horses’ Coggins and annual vaccinations with no farm call charge. The Coggins test will cost $36.
The online Coggins through Global Vet Link will provide results in three-five days and can print as many online copies as needed.
Five-way E/W/T/R/F, rabies, West Nile and equine microchipping are also available.
For more information, contact Stacey Hadnott, NCMVS assistant, at 919-813-6560 or ncmobilevetoffice@gmail.com.
