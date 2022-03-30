Testimony continued Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton, who is charged in connection with a March 9, 2018, home invasion and fire at the home of the Rev. John Alford and his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife.
Attorneys for the defense questioned whether circumstances related to the home invasion and fire itself, and outside circumstances could have had an impact on Rev. Alford’s memory of the intruder’s appearance and his identification of Kearney as the person in the Alford home on March 9, 2018.
Neuropharmacologist Dr. Wilkie Wilson, a scientist who has studied the effects of drugs on the brain and nervous system, testified that the pain medications administered to Rev. Alford while he was recovering in the hospital can impact one’s nervous system. Upon cross examination by the state, Dr. Wilson testified that he was not able to review lab results specifically concerning the impact of the medications on Dr. Alford.
Dr. Michael Griffin, a clinical psychologist specializing in forensic psychology, testified that he reviewed records of interviews between Rev. Alford and investigators, Alford’s medical records, a transcript of the a probable cause hearing in the case, a sermon given by Rev. Alford and a recording of his testimony from last week.
Dr. Griffin said that during testimony last week, Rev. Alford was confident about his identification of Lester Kearney as the intruder in the Alford home in 2018.
Griffin said that studies have revealed that a number of factors impact one’s memory and whether that recollection is accurate. He testified that factors related to the home invasion, such as how long the intruder was visible to Rev. Alford and whether anything covered the intruder’s face, had an impact on the accuracy of Alford’s description of the perpetrator.
Dr. Griffin also testified that the appearance of Lester Kearney’s photograph in news reports as a person who was arrested in the case could have caused Rev. Alford to identify Kearney as the intruder. Griffin testified that factors such as seeing news reports in a case, conducting interviews with a number of investigators, and talking with family and friends about experiences would likely impact how and what someone remembered, and, therefore, that memory would become biased. Dr. Griffin further testified that details about Rev. Alford’s description of the perpetrator, such as how much of the face was covered and by what, had changed over time. Dr. Griffin added that Lester Kearney has tattoos, while Rev. Alford did not mention tattoos in his description of the intruder.
In response to questions from Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey, Dr. Griffin acknowledged that the research studies which he referenced involved graduate students. Griffin also indicated that nothing in the report he prepared for the defense addressed what would result in a good eyewitness identification. He acknowledged that working in a profession in which one is required to be able to remember would help one’s memory.
In response to further questioning, Dr. Griffin acknowledged that Rev. Alford’s references to the intruder’s race, height and weight have not changed over time and are consistent with that of Lester Kearney.
For a more complete report, see the April 6 print edition of The Warren Record. Testimony will resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
