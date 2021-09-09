The 2nd Annual Sponsor a Scout Bike Ride benefitting Cub Scout Pack 605, which includes Warren County members, will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 starting from Henderson Moose Lodge, 554 N. Williams St., Henderson.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and will be $20 per bike and $10 per rider. Kick stands up will be at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be served. The event will also include door prizes and raffles.
All proceeds will benefit Cub Scout Pack 605.
