Thanks to three new contracts recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation totaling more than $8.1 million, about 54.5 miles of area roadway will be resurfaced.
• Under a $2.1 million contract, ST Wooten Corporation of Wilson will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 16.5 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Warren County. Roads to be resurfaced as a part of this contract include Slick Williams, Baltimore and Parktown roads.
• Under a $3.3 million contract, Fred Smith Company of Raleigh will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 16.6 miles of state-maintained roads in northern Durham County and about a quarter mile of two roads in Orange County. Some of the roads to be resurfaced are Glenn Road, Hamlin Road and Dearborn Drive.
• Under a $2.7 million contract, Carolina Sunrock of Raleigh will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 21.4 miles of state-maintained roads in Vance County. Among the roads to be resurfaced are Tungsten Mine, Jacksontown and Morgan roads.
This work can begin in the spring and must be complete by the end of summer 2023.
