The Warren County Health Department is offering a weekly flu vaccine clinic to the public on Fridays.
COVID-19 vaccines (including booster doses) are also offered weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. The health department currently has both the Moderna as well as Johnson & Johnson vaccines for anyone 18 years and older.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone 65 years and older; adults 18-64 years who have a underlying medical condition, work in high risk setting or live in long term care facility. To be eligible to receive a booster dose, it must be at least six months since individuals received their second Moderna dose or two months since they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When it becomes available, the health department will also provide the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-old children if their parents want to have them immunized against COVID-19.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 or flu vaccine, call the health department at 252-257-1185.
Flu season typically begins in October and can extend through May.
Prepare for flu season
• The annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.
• Your protection from a flu vaccine declines over time. Yearly vaccination is needed for the best protection.
• Getting vaccinated will protect you and may protect people around you.
• Talk to your healthcare provider if you are feeling sick, are allergic to any ingredient in the flu vaccine, if you have had a severe allergic reaction to the flu vaccine in the past or have questions about the flu vaccine before receiving it.
COVID-19 and the dlu
• Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.
• If you think or know you have COVID-19, you should wait to get the flu vaccine until you have completed your recommended isolation period.
• The flu and COVID-19 have very similar symptoms. You should get tested for both the flu and COVID-19 to know what is causing you to feel sick.
• You can be infected with both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
• The flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19.
• The flu vaccine will not raise your risk of getting sick from COVID-19.
More information about this year’s flu season can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2021-2022.htm.
