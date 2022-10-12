The Warrenton Town Board took action Monday night to allow pool tables in certain types of businesses, and ban adult establishments and sexually-oriented businesses in the town’s two commercial districts.
Zoning amendments, which passed unanimously during the board’s regular monthly meeting, add breweries as a special use in the downtown’s commercial districts—joining bars and distilleries, which were previously included—and allows all as a special use to have non-revenue producing video games and up to two non-revenue producing pool tables on premises, depending on the size of the business. Other requirements apply, including proximity to schools and location of entrance.
This change reverses a decades-long ban on pool tables in town.
The other approved zoning amendment bans adult establishments and sexually-oriented businesses in the commercial districts, but allows them as a permitted special use in the industrial districts.
Warrenton’s industrial districts are in the area of Airport Road, around the 500 block of North Main and northward, and around Ridgeway-Warrenton Road and westward.
A new business related to this ordinance that has opened on South Main Street is exempt because it opened before the ordinance change was passed.
Certain conditions must be met by this special use category, including no sound heard and no merchandise or activities from within the building seen from outside such establishments.
Other business
In other matters, the board:
●Approved the purchase of three flashing speed signs at the total cost of $10,029 to help reduce speeding in town. Funding will come from federal American Rescue Plan revenue.
●Approved a budget amendment for $11,600 in additional legal fees, to be paid from fund balance, for the Main Street redevelopment grant related to Milano’s Restaurant. The board also approved the related revised grant project ordinance.
●Approved the transfer of the budgeted $9,984 general fund contribution to the Plummer Hook & Ladder Fire Museum from the prior year.
●Appointed Daniel Beech and Georgianna Weddington to the town’s revitalization committee and appointed them and Mark Wethington to chair the committee’s three subcommittees.
●Heard from Police Chief Goble Lane that Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 will be observed from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
●Heard from Commissioner Mike Coffman that Fright Night will be held on Courthouse Square Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a ghost walk.
●During the meeting, it was confirmed that the county Christmas parade will be held in Warrenton on Saturday, Dec. 10. A time was not announced, but an evening parade is traditional.
