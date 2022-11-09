Hairstyles have come and gone since 1976 when Tillie Daeke and Carolyn Adcock moved their beauty salon business from Ridgeway Street in Warrenton to a former sawmill office on U.S 1 in Norlina to establish Tillie’s Beauty Salon.
The salon is now operated by Warren County native Kendall Barber, who continues its tradition of helping people look their best in an atmosphere where they feel right at home.
Daeke and Adcock opened their salon in the former Norfleet’s Hardware building in Warrenton in spring 1972 before they opened Tillie’s Beauty Salon four years later. Adcock kept the salon going after Daeke’s retirement in 2002. Barber began shampooing hair at Tillie’s while she was in cosmetology school and has never worked anywhere else.
Adcock retired in December 2019, and Barber has managed the salon ever since.
A Warren County native and Warren County High School graduate, she is the daughter of Amy Barber of Norlina and Corbitt Barber of Georgia.
It seems that Barber realized she wanted to become a hairdresser at an early age. She cut the hair on her baby dolls — and her own. She also recalled visiting a local hair salon.
“I went to Hair Ego with my babysitter when I was little,” Barber said. “I told Mary Lou (the salon operator) that I would buy her shop.”
She drew additional career inspiration and experience at home. Barber started cutting her mother’s hair when she was around 8 and continues to do so today.
She went on to graduate from the Cosmetology program at Vance-Granville Community College and gained further knowledge and experience while working with Carolyn Adcock at Tillie’s. Lessons learned extended far beyond hair.
“I learned a lot from Carolyn, especially people skills,” Barber said. “She showed me how she treated everyone like family. She taught me the value of that.”
Now in her sixth year at Tillie’s, Barber loves working with clients of all ages to help them look and feel their best.
She offers haircuts and styling for men, women and children, color and facial waxing. Most popular right now is the bayalage technique, which Barber described as an updated version of highlighting that results in a softer growout, meaning that clients can go longer between color and avoid drastically dark roots.
Most clients at Tillie’s Beauty Salon come from nearby areas to Lake Gaston and Kerr Lake. However, some clients come from as far away as Clayton.
No matter how far clients travel, they will find a warm welcome and friendly atmosphere. People always want to catch up on what has been going on in the area, and about what Carolyn Adcock has been doing and where she has been.
“Carolyn still comes in to get her hair done,” Barber said.
Clients are also eager to share favorite stories about Barber’s parents and grandparents, especially her grandparents. She loves to learn more about people’s social connections with her family.
“It seems like everyone knew my grandparents,” Barber said.
Hairstyles and salon techniques will continue to change, but Barber sounded much like her predecessors at Tillie’s Beauty Salon as she described what she enjoys most about her work: making people feel good.”
Tillie’s Beauty Salon, located at 112 Oine Rd., Norlina, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 252-456-2112 or visit social media.
