Free COVID-19 testing will be available this week through March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US 158 Business East, Warrenton. This site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services will close this testing site on Tuesday, March 28.
The Warren County Health Department notes that the county is fortunate to have had this testing site operated by Optum Serve available to local residents for more than a year. Although this testing site is closing, residents can get free COVID-19 home tests from these locations: Warren County Health Department, Warren County Senior Center and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
