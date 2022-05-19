Elizabeth Danielle Faulk, the last of six defendants who faced charges in connection with a 2019 armed robbery at Skill Zone 1 in Manson, is scheduled to appear in Warren County Superior Court on Monday, May 23, for sentencing.
According to court documents filed in the case, an unknown amount of cash was taken from the sweepstakes business on the afternoon of May 21, 2019, while a Stacey Rodriguez was at the business.
A total of six people were arrested in the case. Several of the co-defendants were accused of threatening to use a firearm, placing Rodriguez’s life in danger.
Faulk, 25, of Louisburg, pled guilty in January 2020 to felony common law robbery, but her sentencing was delayed. At the time, a judge ordered her to testify against the co-defendants in the case.
Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. scheduling the sentencing date in the case when Faulk appeared during the April session of Warren County Superior Court.
Two co-defendants in the case also appeared in court during the April session:
• A charge of felony conspiracy against Shaquashia Hester, 26, of Manson, was voluntarily dismissed.
• Charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and felony second degree kidnapping against Lamar Nicholas Mitchell, 29, of Henderson, were voluntarily dismissed.
The other co-defendants in the case previously entered guilty pleas:
• Damen Shaheem Gilbert, 24, of Henderson, pled guilty in April 2020 to robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
• William Loyd, 19, of Henderson, pled guilty in January 2021 to felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.
• Juwan Patrick Terry, 27, of Henderson, pled guilty in April 2020 to common law robbery.
Other cases
Other pleas that were entered and judgments handed down during the April session of Warren County Criminal Superior Court were the following:
• Travon Clarke, charges of felony discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy and felony assault with a deadly weapon-serious injury voluntarily dismissed.
• Daquan Olajawon Marshall, charges of felony discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy and felony assault with a deadly weapon-serious injury voluntarily dismissed.
• Jaquavis Tylik Pittman, charges of felony conspiracy, felony assault with a deadly weapon-serious injury and felony discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle voluntarily dismissed.
• Decarlo Royster, charges of felony discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy and felony assault with a deadly weapon-serious injury voluntarily dismissed.
• Tyrees Wiggins, charges of felony discharge a weapon into a occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy and felony assault with a deadly weapon-serious injury voluntarily dismissed.
• Shana Ashley Miller, plea of guilty to misdemeanor assault on a school employee/volunteer; sentenced to 75 days in the WCDC, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $195 attorney fee; ordered to complete 24 hours of community service within 90 days; ordered not to go upon the premises of Mariam Boyd or have contact with the victim; may moved probation to unsupervised once in full compliance; charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct-school voluntarily dismissed.
• James Alexander Powell, charges of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked-impaired revocation, open contain after consuming alcohol first and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, expired registration card/tag, misdemeanor injury to real property, unsafe tires and unsafe passing yellow line voluntarily dismissed.
• Dontayvious Cotton, charges of felony break or enter a motor vehicle and felony larceny of a firearm voluntarily dismissed.
• Ziguav’a Saymone Brown, plea of guilty to felony breaking and entering; sentenced to 12-24 months in the DAC; to pay court costs and attorney fees through post release; $4,944.61 restitution to be civil judgment; charges of larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon voluntarily dismissed.
