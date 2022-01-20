Hollister native and Warren County High School graduate Zianne Richardson will be competing in the 2022 Miss Indian North Carolina pageant sponsored by United Tribes of North Carolina. The pageant will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and will be livestreamed via Facebook.
Richardson, the daughter of Garland Arnold Richardson and Ladonna Richardson, and Ivan Richardson, all of Hollister, has devoted her life to making a difference in her Haliwa-Saponi Tribal community, throughout her high school years and now as a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
At WCHS, she served as class president in her junior year and student body secretary when she was a senior. Richardson also mentored freshmen, preparing them for the transition to the high school environment, volunteered with Special Olympics and was a member of the National Honor Society.
As a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, she has been involved with the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization and served as Miss Haliwa-Saponi Indian Princess 2018-19 with a platform of “Be Your Best Self.”
In 2019, Richardson became the fourth Warren County student to receive the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship, which pays all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and provides the opportunity to participate in summer enrichment programs.
At UNC, Richardson is majoring in Human Development and Family Studies within the School of Education and minoring in American Indian and Indigenous Studies. During the fall semester, she began a pre-masters program in teaching and hopes to pursue a teaching career in elementary education.
“I hope to be able to return home to teach, but if it doesn’t work out, or if I receive another calling from the Lord, I hope to teach in a rural area with low income or that serves underrepresented populations,” Richardson said.
As she did during her high school years, she continues to be active in her community. Richardson is vice president of the Carolina Indian Circle and is a member of Alpha Pi Omega, a Native American Sorority. In addition, she teaches dances for first- through 12th-grade students at the Louisburg School of Dance.
The Miss Indian North Carolina pageant will bring an opportunity to assume an even greater responsibility.
“If I am chosen, I will be a representative of all Native peoples in North Carolina and a representative of the United Tribes of North Carolina organization,” Richardson said.
Her involvement with the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization allowed her to get to know the pageant’s other contestant, Jayla Locklear of the Lumbee Tribe.
They were selected to compete after an in-depth application process. Richardson and Locklear were required to develop a platform. While Richardson is not revealing her platform at this time, she indicated that it involves indigenous identity, the reclaiming of space of indigenous people.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, each contestant is allowed 10 guests to attend the pageant in person on the campus of UNC-Pembroke. However, the general public may watch the livestream on Facebook.
On the day of the pageant, Richardson and Locklear will participate in off stage interviews with the judges and present their platform speeches.
The pageant broadcast will include an opening number, evening gown competition, a traditional talent reflecting indigenous foundations and bases, such as dance, song or a craft, and an onstage question.
An important portion of the competition that will be broadcast will be the wearing of regalia. Richardson and Locklear will write a description of their regalia and why they selected each part. The writing will allow the contestants to highlight such elements as the meaning of the selected colors within their tribes, why each component is worn and its meaning to the individual.
“This brings a personal aspect,” Richardson said.
She has much to look forward to as she begins the new semester at UNC, but she is also grateful for the opportunity to return home during Christmas and New Year’s. Richardson loves to visit the local area whenever she can.
“My community is a big part of who I am as a person,” she said. “I can’t stay away for long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.