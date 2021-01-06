Tyray Hopkins, left, and Harvey Silver work on repairs to the brick sidewalks in downtown Warrenton following last month’s approval by the Warrenton Town Board of the job to Chris Privett. The repairs to both sides of downtown sidewalks, which are uneven and have holes in spots, is budgeted at $13,800 to be paid through state Powell Bill funds. Powell Bill funds assist municipalities with transportation infrastructure such as road maintenance and sidewalk repair. Weather permitting, the repairs are expected to be complete later this week.
