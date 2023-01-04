For the town of Norlina, 2022 was a year of progress as development projects and infrastructure improvements moved closer to reality, bringing a renewed sense of optimism about the town’s potential with the start of the New Year.
“This has been a good year,” Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese said.
He indicated that reasons for optimism about the town’s potential are best illustrated by several ongoing projects: the wastewater system rehabilitation project, the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America Retreat and Cultural Center, the Parktown Village planned unit development and the S-line rail project.
Wastewater system rehabilitation
In October 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the town of Norlina a $1.4 million grant toward a total estimated cost of $2 million for upgrading the town’s six wastewater lift stations. It was also announced that the remaining $640,000 in funding for the project would be financed though a 40-year USDA loan, which the town would repay at an annual payment of about $37,000.
At that time, Reese, who was serving as Norlina’s Public Works director, indicated that the lift stations needed rehabilitating because they ranged in age from 15 to 20 years. Lift stations are expected to last about 20 years, he added.
Lift stations are located off Walker Avenue at what is now the town’s yard waste debris site, on Elm Street, King Deive and Shaw Road, and at The Pines Apartments and Hilltop Oaks on U.S. 1. The rehabilitation project will involve eliminating the lift station at The Pines and installing a larger lift station at nearby Hilltop Oaks. A gravity line would run from The Pines to the pump station at Hilltop Oaks. The project will replace lift stations off Walker Avenue, and those on King Drive and Shaw Road.
Last week, Reese said that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project, but it is steadily moving forward now. He said that with all easements in place and the final engineering report in, the town should put the project out to solicit bids early this year.
Retreat and Cultural Center
In May 2022, the Norlina Board of Adjustments approved a special use permit for Tennessee nonprofit Kenya Christian Fellowship in America to construct a Retreat and Cultural Center off Heaven Street in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The Fellowship, which has an office in Raleigh, was founded in the United States in 1991. The Retreat and Cultural Center will be situated on just over 74 acres off Heaven Street.
The construction project is expected to be completed in phases over a period of up to 15 years. Plans call for the competed Center campus to include a welcome center, museum/library, African culture center, agriculture, college, sports and recreation, auditorium and theater, banquet hall, dining hall, residence hall, chapel/wedding pavilion, cottages, other pavilions, children and youth center, and memorial garden.
During the board of adjustments’ April public hearing about the project, KCFA representatives said that the Center would provide benefits to the community that would include employment, use of facilities, sports facilities and other opportunities that may not be available locally, such as sports clinics.
Reese told the newspaper last week that he is “optimistic that we will see a lot of dirt turned in 2023.”
He said that the Center, along with the Parktown Village planned unit development, will be major factors in Norlina’s future growth.
“There is much potential for job creation and residential housing,” Reese said. “This will be monumental for Norlina.”
Parktown Village
In December 2022, the Norlina Board of Commissioners approved voluntary annexation for 74 acres at the end of Terrell Street that will become the site of a planned unit development.
In late September, the Norlina Board of Adjustments approved a special use permit for the planned unit development, which is tentatively named Parktown Village. Developer Michael Hurt of Hurt, LLC originally discussed plans during a special meeting of the Board of Adjustments in late August. A public hearing was conducted in September.
Parktown Village is expected to consist of single family homes, condominiums and a small number of duplexes. The property is located off Walker Avenue and is next to land where the Kenya Christian Fellowship of America plans to construct its Retreat and Cultural Center. The first phase of construction would involve single family homes in an area off Walker Avenue near the entrance to the Northwoods Neighborhood.
Reese said last week that Parktown Village has the potential to double the population of Norlina.
“The ripple effect should help jumpstart the development movement in Norlina,” he said about Parktown Village and the Retreat and Cultural Center.
Reese noted that work related to construction of the planned unit development is expected to begin in the mid-to-late summer.
S-Line rail project
Late last year, representatives of Kittelson & Associates were in Norlina to provide information about the S-line Transit-Oriented Development study which the consulting firm is leading. The TOD Study has focused on development opportunities in communities that could be chosen as future passenger rail stops along the S-Line, which connects Raleigh with Richmond, Va. Future development could include everything from parks to housing considerations.
For Reese, design suggestions to bring such elements as parks to downtown Norlina if the town is selected for a rail stop offer proof of the community’s development potential.
“The land right in the middle of town that used to belong to the railroad has a lot of future development possibilities,” he said.
The S-line project has been long-running. Preliminary planning for potential passenger rail service along the S-Line began in 1992, and included several meetings in Norlina in the 2000s. The S-line has received federal grants to move the design process forward, but construction is currently not funded.
However, Reese remains optimistic about the project and about Norlina’s chances of becoming a rail stop location.
“My optimism is very high,” he said. “There is a lot of momentum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.