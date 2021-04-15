Citizens interested in giving their opinions on what, if anything, should replace the Confederate monument that was removed last June from Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton will have a chance to attend a socially-distanced meeting about the issue in their own community.
During a March meeting of the Warren County Courthouse Square Memorial Committee, members discussed holding meetings in all five county commissioner districts in order to give more citizens across the county a chance to complete surveys on a possible monument replacement and share their comments.
An online survey, with paper surveys also available, was first conducted for about a month starting in mid-January, with 223 responses. The survey was reopened around mid-March and will run through Memorial Day on the county website, warrencountync.com.
Community meetings are scheduled as follows: April 20, Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton, 7 p.m.; May 4, Buck Spring Center, 217 Nathaniel Macon Dr., Littleton, 6 p.m.; May 18, Afton-Elberon Vol. Fire Department, 2350 US Hwy. 401 south, Warrenton, 7 p.m.; June 1, Soul City Vol. Fire Department, 103 Crescent Dr., Norlina, 6 p.m.; June 8, Arcola Vol. Fire Department, 2169 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton, 6 p.m.
Social distancing will be observed, and everyone is expected to wear face masks.
Attendees will have a chance to complete surveys and share their thoughts with committee members about replacement of the monument.
