If you step inside KNK Barbershop in downtown Warrenton, the tune of “Shave and a Haircut” might come to mind. That’s because Keith Alston and his team of barbers specialize in giving their clients an old-fashioned barbershop experience by offering facial shaves and haircuts in a friendly atmosphere.
Alston, a Warren County native, started cutting his own hair in eighth grade. It wasn’t too long before he was cutting the hair of his grandfather and cousin.
“I always wanted to be a barber,” Alston said. “I always knew I wanted to be self-employed. I knew that I could do it.”
After graduating from Warren County High School, there was no question about what career path he would take. Alston completed Harris Barber College in Raleigh, was licensed, and began working at Fresh Cut Barber Shop.
After about five years, Alston realized his dream of being self-employed. In 2001, he opened KNK Barbershop in the former laundromat on Warrenton’s South Main Street. He named the business after his children, Ke'Shaun, Nihya and Keira.
After about three years, Alston moved his business to its current location on North Main Street where it retains the KNK name.
Today, KNK Barbershop includes a team of barbers to meet the needs of everyone, people with all hair textures — men, women and children. That team includes Pamela Burton, Christian Freeman, Clinton Hightower and Stephen Shearin.
Alston brought much of his barbershop equipment and furnishings to the North Main Street location. He added an old-fashioned barbershop chair from Green’s Barbershop, one of the early barbershops in the county.
Alston and his team want to provide clients with the old-fashioned barbershop experience, offering men facial shaves and haircuts. Women stop by for neckline trims and shape-ups around the ears. Many parents bring in their children for haircuts.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids,” Alston said.
He has watched these kids grow up to become parents and take their children to KNK Barbershop for haircuts.
That’s exactly what Alston and his team of barbers want to see. Walk-ins are welcome. Clients can sit down in the barber’s chair for a haircut and enjoy a time of relaxation and good conversation.
“We have a lot of reminiscing,” Alston said. “We enjoy talking. People come here to find out what’s happening in Warren County.”
Clients come from Warren and surrounding counties, Durham, Rocky Mount, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and other areas. The barbershop has become a favorite of tourists in the local area who want to see an old-fashioned barbershop. It is also a popular destination for Warren County residents who have moved away, but are returning home for a visit.
“If they know they are coming home to Warrenton, they wait to come here instead of going to the barbershop where they live,” Alston said.
People walking down Warrenton’s Main Street also stop by to say hello.
“All day long, people stop in to say hey,” Alston said. “It’s probably one of the busiest shops in Warren County. It’s a revolving door.”
He is grateful for the opportunity to realize his business dreams in his home county.
“It means a lot,” Alston said. “I am able to stay here and give back to my county.”
KNK Barbershop, located at 113 N. Main St., Warrenton, is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 252-432-5432.
