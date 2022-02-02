The Warrenton Police Department continues to investigate an incident early Sunday morning when gunfire was exchanged between a vehicle on South Hall Street in Warrenton and persons outside Roxie’s Sports Bar.
Police officers responded to the scene around 1:15 that morning after receiving reports of a shooting from Warren County 911 Dispatch. According to a report from the police department, when officers arrived, a number of vehicles were seen leaving the area.
Law enforcement secured the scene and rendered first aid to two juveniles with gunshot wounds until Warren County Emergency Medical Services arrived. The wounded individuals were transported to the hospital. Warrenton Police Department indicated that due to their ages, they cannot release further information about them.
Warrenton Rural Fire Department first responders assisted EMS. According to the fire department, one patient was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and the other was transported by medical helicopter.
The police department reported that officers collected multiple spent shell casings, along with other evidence. A few vehicles were damaged, and reports were taken.
According to the police department, no arrests have been made at this time, and the case remains an active investigation.
Anyone who was on the scene and/or has additional information is asked to contact the Warrenton Police Department at 252-257-3123. The best time to call the office is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You may also leave a message, and someone will contact you.
