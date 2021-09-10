Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Sept. 2 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Warrenton. President Evelyn Hall welcomed members, inductees and guests.
Membership Committee members Linda Hall, Renee Mizelle and Chairwoman Aimee Cooper, assisted by President Hall, conducted the induction ceremony for Kirby Alston, a K-5 Exceptional Children teacher at Mariam Boyd Elementary School; Shannon Fuller, a 9-12 Physical Education teacher at Kipp Pride High School; and Kathy Stewart, a retired fourth-grade teacher. Two new collegiate members, Mila Alston and Hailey Stroud, were unable to attend the induction ceremony due to a conflict with their college schedules. They will be inducted at a later date.
The induction ceremony was followed by a business session. During the session, several members were recognized for various accomplishments.
Many items were received in support of the annual New Teacher Bag Project, and plans were made to stuff the bags and deliver them in the near future to Warren County teachers who are new to the county. Based on a members’ survey, discussion was held to start a book club for interested members.
The meeting ended with a raffle. Proceeds raised by the raffle will be used to aid local libraries and the NC DKG Educational Foundation.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
