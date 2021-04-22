The 95th Squadron Radio Control Model Aircraft Club will hold its 12th Annual Warbirds Over the Roanoke model airplane fly-in event on Saturday, May 15, at the club’s flying field in Gaston.
Skilled radio control pilots from the Virginia-North Carolina region will demonstrate their expert flying skills throughout the day with models representing all eras of wartime aviation. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.
The club has also invited pilots to bring and fly their control line Warbirds. A nearly complete ready to fly radio control Warbird airplane donated by Horizon Hobby will be raffled along with a 50/50 raffle. Raffle entrants need not be present to win.
Flying will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge for spectators. Water will be provided by the club, and soft drinks will be available throughout the day. Lunch is available nearby.
To learn more about the 95th, speak with members Saturday, May 1, at the club’s tent in the Tractor Supply parking lot in Roanoke Rapids from noon to 4 p.m. There will be static displays of Warbird models along with information on the Club and the Academy of Model Aeronautics. The raffle prize will also be on display.
On the 15th, the club will have a trainer available that the public can fly on a buddy box with an accomplished pilot on the main transmitter. There will be flight demos and an opportunity to view the planes up close and ask the owners questions about their models.
The club field is located just off Hwy. 46 in Gaston just west of the I-95 176 exit. Turn onto the access road next to Redwine’s Parts. The entrance is marked with a 95th Squadron sign on Hwy. 46. For more information, contact Contest Director Doug Hughes at vetman357@embarqmail.com.
