During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Warrenton Town Board, commissioners took the following action:
- Approved updated zoning ordinances to come into compliance with state law.
- Approved a budget amendment in the amount of $14,453 to cover unexpected increases in health insurance for the current fiscal year.
- Approved an appropriation of federal American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $18,190 for sewer line improvements.
- Approved a revised grant project ordinance related to the purchase of public works trucks.
The board also:
- During citizen comments, heard from Dr. Cosmos George, on behalf of the Warren County Environmental Action Team, about the 40th anniversary this fall of the Warren County PCB protests, and specifically about the day of activities in Warrenton on Sept. 20. George extended an invitation to activities and requested in-kind help, such as use of restrooms, and $500 to help defray costs.
- Heard from April Adams of Cherry Bekaert CPA firm that the town received a clean audit for the 2020-21 year. Adams noted that of the $47,000 appropriated for use from fund balance that year, only $29,000 was spent.
- Heard from the town administrator that the town was awarded $15 million in grants from the state for sewer system and wastewater treatment plant improvements with no match required.
- Heard from Chris Privette, general contractor for Milano’s Italian Restaurant, on remaining issues related to the state grant for that building renovation. The board reached consensus on resolutions.
