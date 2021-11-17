High energy, great vibes, confidence and excellent marketing skills are just a few ways to describe the atmosphere at The Kids Artists and Entrepreneur Show on Friday, Nov. 12, which was featured as a part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, November 8-14 to encourage citizens to start, grow and market their independent businesses.
The large-scale campaign is active in 170 countries with roughly nine million participants in 35,000 activities ranging from small, casual meet-ups to massive events and competitions.
Eva Welsh of Historic Warrenton Food Tour, (Tour Warrenton, LLC) served as the GEW community organizer for Warrenton and Warren County. Tour Warrenton, LLC was established in September 2020 during the COVID-19 global pandemic to connect people to historic Warren County through culinary food tours, market tours, and special events. Tour Warrenton is focused on rural volunteerism, entrepreneurship and restoration.
Welsh put the call out locally for GEW Ambassadors to plan and host local events and activities during the week.
Hosted by Frontier Warren, the Kid’s Art and Entrepreneur Show featured artists from 5-16 years of age, who sold a vast array of art from hand painted rocks and paintings to obviously delicious cake pops which sold out halfway through the evening.
Youth artist Morgan Andrews, a sixth-grade student who attends Henderson Collegiate, captivated spectators with her detailed, colorful paintings. Andrews said that she received her first art set for her 11th birthday. She enjoys painting random things outside and said that painting is very calming to her.
Eleven-year-old Camryn Kearsey, nature photographer, says she started taking pictures with her mother’s cellphone when she was around 9 years old, and photography has become a hobby.
Jayden Andrews, a kindergarten student at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, says that he started painting rocks about one year ago as a science experiment, and he currently sells them in his dad’s barber shop.
In addition to practicing their marketing and sales techniques, some youth entrepreneurs focused on saving money. Chandler Brothers, a fifth-grade student attending Henderson Collegiate, plans to use his earnings from the evening to invest in more art supplies. Brothers is quoted as saying, “Now that I have started, I can’t stop,” which seemed to be the sentiment throughout the room, as buzz about “the spring show” circulated there and throughout social media during the weekend. Stay tuned.
Upon evening’s end, most youth entrepreneurs were either sold out of merchandise, or had very little inventory left. By the excited looks and smiles on the faces of youth and parents alike, they all left feeling very accomplished.
Artists and Entrepreneurs who participated in the event are Jayden Andrews, hand painted rocks; Isaiah Palmer, hand drawn pictures; Morgan Andrews, paintings; Olivia Andrews, cake pops; Danielle Andrews, paintings and sugar scrubs; Camryn Kearsey, nature photography; Chandler Kearsey, Christmas ornaments; Aniya Dennis, minimalist portraits, abstract, and mixed media; Courtni Evans, hand painted clothing; and Chandler Brothers, paintings.
In order to reserve an exhibit table each participant paid a $2 fee. Those proceeds, along with the proceeds from the sale of refreshments, netted a $33 donation that will be given to Warren Early College High School, according to Flynne Meares of Frontier Warren who stated, “The weekend was about learning to give back and how to pay money to make money.”
All youth participants were also invited to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Week’s Youth Executive Conference on Sunday, Nov. 14, sponsored by Frontier Warren as a culminating event. The conference was designed to allow youth the opportunity to reflect on the experience from Friday night’s Art and Entrepreneur Show and how to move forward.
Jada Mills, youth entrepreneur from Warren County and Owner of I Am Broidery, where she will sell embroidered wears and goods with logos, pictures and more. Mills claims to have gotten her start as an entrepreneur by singing in local churches and attending a sewing class at Quilt Lizzy, where she won a sewing machine. She liked sewing, then invested in an embroidery machine.
Mills encouraged the youth to try different things in order to find their right niche. She closed with encouraging words to participants by saying, “Everyone can be what you want to be and do what you want to do, as long as you want to do it.”
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.