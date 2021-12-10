There will be a Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., Prayer Breakfast to honor and commemorate Dr. King’s life on Monday, Jan. 17, beginning at 11 a.m. at Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Special prayers will be lifted for the government, church, community and nation by local pastors. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Lamont J. Johnson, Sr. Music will be rendered by Voices of Amanah from Knightdale.
Johnson graduated from Virginia Union University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion, Shaw University with a Master of Divinity degree, and Lutheran Theologian Southern Seminary with a Master of Sacred Theology degree. He also studied for a semester at Gladstone’s Library (St. Denoils), Hawarden, Wales, and was conferred the Doctor of Ministry degree from Drew University School of Theology in 2012.
Recently, he received his Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Leadership Studies from the Department of Leadership Studies and Adult Education at A & T State University. His research was on “A Correlational Analysis of Self-Perceived Transformational Leadership Styles of Seminarians and their Persistence in Masters-Level Historically Black Theological Seminaries.”
In his youth, he was called by God to preach the gospel. As a result, Dr. Johnson was licensed to preach at the age of 14 by St. Paul’s Baptist Church, Elizabeth, N.J., and ordained at the age of 19 by New Hope Association of North-Central New Jersey.
His pastorate includes formerly serving as pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Rockingham and serving as senior pastor at Phillips Chapel Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. He has also served as the director of music for the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.
An organist and pianist, Johnson has served as a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Greensboro. He also has served in the following capacities: former moderator at-large of the Pee Dee Educational Missionary Baptist Association, immediate past vice president at-large; an active member of the Music Auxiliary of the National Baptist Convention, USA; and former consultant for the North Carolina NAACP’s Souls to the Polls initiative. Most recently, he served as the director of Alumni Relations at Shaw University in Raleigh.
Johnson serves as a member of the General Board and Executive Committee of the General Baptist State Convention of NC, and he serves as the chaplain for the National Executive board of the NAC of the United Negro College Fund. He is also a member of the Durham Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and serves as a mentor in the Brother 2 Brother mentoring program.
Currently, Johnson is visiting adjunct professor for Black Church Studies and Practical Ministry at Shaw University Divinity School. He also serves as the pastor of the historic West Durham Baptist Church. Johnson is the author of “Autonomous: A 21st Century Look at the African American Baptist Church.”
Tickets are $20, and the last day to purchase them is Sunday, Jan. 9. There will be no tickets sold at the door. To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Kendra Davis at 252-432-6755, Marla G. Bullock at 919-812-1572, or Larry M. Jones, Jr., at 252-382-4180. All proceeds will benefit scholarships for local students.
