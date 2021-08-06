Warren County is gearing up for its Fall Litter Sweep. The NC Department of Transportation has designated Sept. 11-25 for the statewide litter sweep effort; however, Warren County will take the entire month of September to conduct its litter sweep.
Supplies are now available at the Board of Elections office at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham Annex Building. More than 100 letters are being mailed to groups making them aware of the upcoming event.
Each year since the Warren County Litter Sweep began in 2017 proves to be more effective. During the spring sweep, over 50 roads were reported to local litter sweep organizers, who expressed gratitude to each individual and group that contributed to a successful sweep.
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
