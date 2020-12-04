The Warren County Board of Education, during its Nov. 10 meeting, approved a $165,677 proposal from Sports Court Solutions By Floor Action of Wilson to replace the Warren County High School gym floor. The project will be funded through county sales tax funding.
School System Chief Finance Officer Andre Stewart told the board that the gym floor needs to be replaced because it is buckling.
He explained that the current floor consists of maple flooring on top of a rubber surface. Problems occur because rubber floors “sweat” moisture, he said, noting that when moisture builds up, the flooring will buckle.
Stewart said that replacing the maple flooring with new material will not solve the underlying problem of moisture build-up. Instead, the floor itself will need to be raised in order to incorporate a ventilation system.
The proposal from Sports Court Solutions by Floor Action, Inc. indicates that the bleachers will be removed from the wall before the existing maple flooring is removed, leaving the rubber floor intact.
Stewart explained that a subfloor, which will allow for ventilation, will be placed on top of the rubber surface, and maple flooring will be installed over the subfloor.
The floor replacement proposal includes marking and painting lines so that the gym can continue to be used for both basketball and volleyball. Ramping for the handicapped will be installed at entrance doorways.
Warren County Schools also received bids from A.B. Hair for $386,461.69 and Carolina Hardwood & Construction for $153,950.37. However, Stewart said that the bid from Sports Court Solutions By Floor Action was recommended as the best option because company representatives visited Warren County High School to review the work that was needed.
