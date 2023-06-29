Among the volunteers who were in Warren County last week as part of Christian ministry Servants on Site’s ongoing mission of spreading God’s love through helping others was 91-year-old J.E. Skinner of Williamston.
“I’m working on 92,” he said, adding that his next birthday will be in December.
Servants on Site, an initiative of Rebuilding Hope, Inc. of Henderson, grew out of World Changers, a similar effort that brought volunteers to Warren County for a couple of years. Rebuilding Hope took up the project around 10 years ago, when World Changers was unable to return to the local area. Volunteers provide home repairs for people who can’t complete them themselves.
Skinner was among the volunteers working at the home of an Oakville resident and was doing what he loves the most — working with young people — when other volunteers named him as an example of someone devoted to helping others.
His volunteer work with Servants on Site has brought him to Warren County before. Skinner has also been active with other missions efforts, including Baptists On Mission. However, he doesn’t seek praise for what he does to help others. Instead, Skinner considers his volunteer work as part of keeping his promise to the Lord.
“I made a deal with the Lord. If He provided for my needs, I would give up my wants and follow him,” he said.
Skinner married his wife, Betsy in 1986. The following year, he retired from his paying job and went to work for God. This service has included working with youth at his church as a non-paid worker, service with Baptists On Mission’s N.C. Baptist Men, which is known for efforts to assist those recovering from hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, and Baptist on Mission’s Deep Impact, a youth mission organization.
“Until the pandemic, Betsy and I spent six weeks each summer with youth,” Skinner said.
This work with youth has taken the Skinners to many areas of the United States and beyond — Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras and Kenya.
Skinner continues to work with youth today. At the time of Hurricane Floyd in 1999, he also began full-time volunteer work at areas affected by natural disasters.
“When we’ve had a hurricane, I’ve responded to it, from Texas to Eastern North Carolina, Florida to New Jersey,” Skinner said.
After Hurricane Katrina, he spent 18 months in Gulfport, Miss., helping with rebuilding efforts.
Today, Skinner is part of a mission team with a local missions area of Williamston, New Bern, Windsor and Henderson. For the past eight years, he has also volunteer with Servants on Site after meeting Randolph Wilson of Rebuilding Hope while they were both serving in Gulfport after Hurricane Katrina.
Skinner praised the efforts of the men and women who volunteer to help victims of natural disasters and are ready to go whenever they are needed. To him, these people represent how God brings about good, even in difficult circumstances.
“God uses the good out of the bad,” Skinner said.
He continues to live by the promise he made to the Lord years ago and remains on mission to help others.
“There is always someone that says, “Can you help out?” Skinner said.
