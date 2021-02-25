First and foremost, when I think on the African American Church, I think of its profound and rich history. The history and lives of most black people in America reach back to the ugly institution of slavery. It is the African American church that has guided most of us over the years.
Initially, the slaves worshipped in the back and on the balcony of the white man’s church in America. Later, the white man gave the slaves a small piece of land to build a separate church; this church became a place that taught African Americans how to fight as well as how to worship God. Today, many young preachers have failed to understand that all fighting is not bad. The late Congressman John Lewis shared the concept of a “good fight,” but The Black Church actually taught us the “good fight.”
Many black preachers became abolitionists although they did not fight in the Civil War, which destroyed slavery and freed over four million persons who were without a formal church or affiliation. The “good fight” led to the ending of slavery in America, to the Civil Rights Movement and Acts of 1866 and 1964, activism in the 1950s through 70s. We must always remember that the establishment and support of black public schools, colleges and universities all had a genesis in the Black Church. At one point, other than the home, the African American Church was the only place of training and educating our children.
Our parents and grandparents loved the church. They may not have known many Bible scriptures such as Matthew 6:33 which is my favorite. Nor did they know the meaning of worship apart from what they learned from the white man, but what they knew they truly believed. Our parents really believed in the Holy Spirit and feared and revered Him. They may not have had a clearly written and defined purpose, but they knew that the church was a place where we learned the importance of a good relationship with God, the creator. It was a place where we gathered to worship God and also learned that although in America we were treated less than human and mostly like beasts of burdens, we still learned that God loves us as much as all other races of his creation. It is the place where we learned that the Gospel had a social aspect that involved the way we lived in our communities and the world.
There are so many aspects that we can look at when we focus on the Black Church in America. No matter how we look at it, we cannot ignore many problems that came out of the Black Church that are still present today. We are failing in the importance of teaching and preaching, failing in the teaching of genuine worship to our Lord. It is sad that so many people don’t know that we were created to worship the creator; and the education of the whole church through Christian education. We are failing to build strong family and community relationships, failing to move beyond the building of large and beautiful buildings just to gather in, failing to recognize that the church is not in the building, but is within us who have a relationship with our holy God. The spreading of the gospel must be to the whole world.
In conclusion, it is time for the church to look back and then move forward in order to understand and deal with problems of racism that still plague our society.
