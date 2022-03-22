The jury trial in the first-degree murder case of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton began Tuesday in Warren County Superior Court with opening statements from the state and defense, as well as testimony from several witnesses for the prosecution.
Kearney stands accused in the 2018 fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Nancy. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. presided.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Kearney and Munn were accused of breaking into the Wildwood Point Subdivision home of the Rev. John and Dr. Nancy Alford on March 9, 2018. According to initial law enforcement reports, Dr. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were left to die after their home was set on fire. Dr. Alford died at the scene. Rev. Alford escaped and was hospitalized due to his injuries.
During Tuesday’s opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey described the Alfords’ lives at Lake Gaston as happy, saying that they had lived at their home there for 39 years. She said that the Alfords devoted their lives to helping others: Rev. Alford as a Baptist minister and Dr. Alford as a psychologist.
Pelfrey said that the Alfords carried out a regular day on March 8, 2018, before going to bed for the evening. Pelfrey said that they awoke on the morning of March 9 to find someone in their bedroom. As Rev. Alford tried to get up several times, a man struck him, said he had a knife, and demanded money. Pelfrey said that Rev. Alford heard his wife scream and heard a thud before freeing himself and seeing a wall of flames.
Pelfrey said that Rev. Alford escaped from the burning home, but reentered through the kitchen door to try to rescue his wife. However, he could not find her and had to leave the home because the flames were too hot and the smoke too thick.
“Lester Kearney and his accomplice, Kevin Munn, got what they wanted — money — and could have left,” Pelfrey said.
During opening statements for the defense, Assistant Capital Defender Robert Singagliese said that Lester Kearney was at the home of his girlfriend on March 9, 2018, and he was considering whether to purchase a car, and later picked up his prescription. Singagliese also said that Kearney made several phone calls from his cell phone that morning, and that the phone was not found at the Alfords’ home or State Employees’ Credit Union.
Singagliese argued that only one person — Munn — was at the Alford’s home.
“Mr. Kearney was not there because he didn’t commit those crimes,” Singagliese said.
He described Munn as taking “desperate, impulsive and erratic” actions after leaving the home in Dr. Alford’s car.
Morning testimony began with Earnest Alston, who was cutting trees at the lake in the area of Mulberry Court, where the Alfords’ lived, at the time of the fire. He reported seeing smoke, which he dismissed at first as someone burning leaves. When the smoke grew heavier and darker, Alston went to investigate and called 911 after seeing flames coming from the roof of the home.
Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lorenzo Wilkins testified that the fire was so hot that it burned the coat of his turnout gear and damaged two fire apparatus, taking them out of service.
Both Alston and Wilkins described seeing a man outside the home who appeared to have been injured in the fire and appeared to be trying to get back inside.
Halifax County Emergency Medical Services Paramedic Richard Brown testified that a man, later identified as Alford, standing at the door with burns sustained because of the fire. Brown said he called for a detective after Alford described individuals coming into the house and also reported the need for a medical helicopter to transport Alford to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
Richard Kantor of Vidant EastCare in Greenville described administering short-acting pain medicine and nausea medication to Alford as he was being transported to the burn center. He continued his testimony in the afternoon. Brown reported that Alford was alert during transport with normal speech.
Lt. Jeff Boyd of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who was a patrol sergeant in 2018, described arriving at the Alfords’ home while firefighters and EMS personnel were at the scene. He also outlined the process of securing the area as a crime scene.
Retired State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent R.A. Holley, described being called to photograph the scene around the Alford home. Prosecuting attorneys showed many of the photographs he took inside and outside the home, and at the nearby boat dock. Photographs centered on various areas of the burned structure and the identification of possible human remains, which were later identified as the body of Dr. Alford.
The final witness for the prosecution on Tuesday was Rev. John Alford, who described his life with his wife, with whom he was married for 57 years. He also described a series of renovations to their home at Lake Gaston, and the time they devoted to their education in order to prepare for the careers that would become their life’s work. As testimony concluded for the day, Alford described the addition of a bedroom that would provide a view of the lake.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Judge Hight recessed the proceedings until 9:30 a.m. today (Wednesday).
