The Warren County Board of Education, during its May 10 regular monthly meeting, approved an upgraded extra duty supplement schedule for athletic directors, coaches, assistant coaches and band directors.
During the board’s April work session, Superintendent Keith Sutton told board members that Warren County Schools had not reviewed its pay schedule for extra duties in several years. At the same time, school districts in surrounding counties and in the same athletic conference as Warren County have adjusted their extra duty pay schedules upward, making it more difficult to recruit and retain coaches, he added.
Sutton noted that Warren County is similar to many other small districts in North Carolina in that coaches may coach multiple sports and/or serve in multiple roles within the school system.
He indicated that the current extra duty supplement schedule is based primarily on years of experience. Sutton suggested revising the current pay schedule to better reflect the duties and responsibilities of each position while continuing to take years of experience into consideration. He noted that, for example, athletic directors must handle the same responsibilities no matter how long they have worked with the school system.
During last week’s meeting, school system Chief Operations Officer John Milliner-Williams told board members repeated Sutton’s concerns about recruiting and retaining personnel with the extra duty pay scale that had been in use for a number of years.
Milliner-Williams said that supplements for some new coaches in surrounding school districts are well above $4,000. By contrast, the supplement for a new high school athletic director or football coach was $2,500 under the schedule in place for several years. The supplement did not reach $4,000 until year 25 of employment.
“It is hard to recruit young, energetic coaches to the county,” Milliner-Williams said.
He added that many coaches do not remain in the same district for 25 years or longer as they did in the past.
The new supplement schedule applies to athletic coaches, cheerleading coaches and band directors. Milliner-Williams told board members that it is designed to remain school system employees by showing that they are valued while also paying employees fairly for the extra roles, duties and responsibilities they accept.
Under the new supplement schedule, the supplement for high school athletic director would range from $4,500 in the first five years of employment to $5,400 for 16 or more years with the school system.
High school coaches for the major revenue-generating sports of football and basketball would receive supplements ranging from $4,000 in the first five years to $4,900 in year 16 and beyond.
All other high school coaches would receive supplements ranging from $2,500 in the first five years to $3,400 in year 16 and beyond. High school assistant coaches would receive supplements ranging from $2,500 in the first five years to $3,400 in year 16 and beyond. The supplement for high school band would be $2,500.
Milliner-Williams told board members that beginning supplements at the middle school level would be as follows: $1,800 for the athletic director, $1,400 for head coaches, and $1,100 for assistant coaches.
At the high school level, addition supplements would be awarded as follows:
• Athletic director: $300 per week for an extended season (playoffs)
• Head coaches: $300 for conference recognition, such as coach of the year, and $300 per week for extended season
• Assistant coaches and strength coach: $100 per week for extended season
At the middle school level, additional supplements would be awarded as follows:
• Athletic director: $300 per week for extended season
• Head coaches: $150 for conference recognition and $150 per week for extended season
• Assistant coaches: $100 per week for extended season.
Sutton said that Warren County Schools continues to study developing an incentive related to academic performance.
