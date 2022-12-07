This year’s county Christmas parade is planned Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. in downtown Warrenton, with additional safety precautions in place.
The annual parade, hosted jointly by the Rotary Club of Warrenton and town of Warrenton, will prohibit the throwing of candy from vehicles, a long-standing tradition. Instead, parade entrants should have walkers on either side of their vehicles to hand out candy to the crowd.
Also, all marching and walking groups in the parade will be immediately followed in the procession by a trained operator of a fire vehicle. If such a group has a vehicle accompanying them in the parade, that vehicle will be placed in front of the marchers/walkers.
Michael Coffman, chairman of Warrenton’s revitalization committee and a town commissioner, said the extra precautions are being taken in light of the tragedy that occurred during last month’s Raleigh Christmas parade, when a young participant lost her life after being hit by a runaway pickup truck.
Coffman asked that all parade entrants, in particular those driving vehicles, be mindful of safety for everyone in the parade, as well as those standing along the sides of the streets and sidewalks.
The parade will follow previous routes north on Main Street, starting at Mariam Boyd Elementary School to Ridgeway Street.
The theme is “Imagine Christmas Cheer” in keeping with Rotary International’s theme of “Imagine Rotary.”
Following an off year in 2020 due to the global health pandemic, the Christmas parade returned in 2021.
“We had a wonderful turnout last year, and we hope to do it again this year,” said Patrick Raiford, president, Rotary Club of Warrenton.
The grand marshal is Warren County 4-H, which will open up the parade with a professional float carrying 4-H participants and volunteers representing various 4-H programs. (For more information on Warren County 4-H programs or volunteering, call 252-257-3640.)
In addition to floats, walking groups, and other entrants, the Warren County High School marching band will participate in the parade, as well as Santa Claus.
Due to staffing shortages, there will be no rain date. In the event the parade is canceled, entrants will be notified by phone or email.
Vendors
Local favorite Lawrence & Perry BBQ food truck will be set up at the corner of Main and East Market streets at 4 p.m., and Mama’s Funnel Cake will be at Main and West Macon streets. The town’s revitalization committee will be selling popcorn, and a hot chocolate vendor will be on hand.
Street closures
The Warrenton Police Department will close some side streets as early as Saturday morning, particularly East Market, West Market and West Macon streets. The remaining streets along the parade route, East Franklin, Church, and Fairview streets, will close at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.
All vehicles are required to be off Main Street no later than 3 p.m. Main Street will be closed to all traffic at 4:45 p.m.
Motorists should use Bragg, Front, Academy, and West Ridgeway streets to maneuver around the downtown area.
Following the parade
Once the parade has concluded, Santa Claus will make his annual appearance on Courthouse Square to light the community Christmas tree and begin a light show on the courthouse. Then, he will listen to children’s Christmas wishes at his Warren County headquarters until the last heart’s desire is heard.
