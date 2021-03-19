Warren Family Institute, Inc. will hold Nurturing Parenting Classes each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, March 23. Classes are held at Warren Family Institute, Inc. located at 427 W. Franklin St. Warrenton
The Nurturing Parenting Program is a 16-week curriculum that is designed to increase family communication and provide age appropriate developmental expectations of children. Parents are encouraged to develop relationships with their children in order to provide closeness through bonding and attachment. Parents learn to handle feelings and take charge of their own behavior. Practical, effective techniques are taught for handling challenging conflict and the use of proper discipline when necessary.
Classes take place in a supportive and confidential atmosphere. The Nurturing Parenting Program is an evidence-based curriculum supported by Smart Start.
During the pandemic, the Nurturing Parenting Classes will be offered in person, with a limited number of participants, and via telephone conference. Videoconferencing is now available at this time to interested participants.
Individuals with children birth to age 5 who are interested in the Nurturing Parenting Classes may contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist at Warren Family Institute, Inc., at 252-257-1134.
