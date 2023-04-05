Kelan Marable came to Warrenton radio station WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM as an intern in 2021, learning much about production, working the control board and much more from the station’s general manager, the Rev. Lewis Galloway.
When the beloved longtime radio personality passed away unexpectedly in early January 2022, Marable took on responsibilities that Galloway would perform on a daily basis. Marable continues to follow in the footsteps of his mentor today and serves as the radio station’s interim general manager.
Growing up, Marable thought he wanted to pursue a career that involved animals.
Then, when he was about 16 or 17, he received a nice camera for Christmas. This special gift changed his life. As Marable’s photography skills grew, so did the demands for his talents. He took photographs for church, school and community events in Vance and Granville counties, the home communities of his mother, Eulander Owens, and father, Keith Marable, respectively.
“I loved taking photographs and editing them,” he said.
Marable went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and mass communications with a concentration in mass media production from North Carolina A&T State University. The program allowed him to experience all aspects of journalism and mass communication, from public relations and advertising to photography and television studio.
Marable was active with the university’s Student Government Association Communication Committee, which provided experience creating graphics and social media accounts. As part of the team for the yearbook, “AYANTEE,” he took photographs throughout campus and at events, including a gospel homecoming that allowed him to meet well-known artists. Marable also served as marketing and media chairman for campus organization, Men on the Move.
He returned to the area after graduating in 2021. One day, he was wearing an NCA&T hat at a community event in Henderson when he met the Darensburgs of radio station WARR. Marable enjoyed talking about his major, and received a radio station business card. A couple of months later, he contacted the radio station about a potential internship. WARR welcomed Marable as an intern in November 2021.
Working at the radio station allowed him allowed him to utilize his experience from NCA&T and to explore another longtime interest: music. As Marable grew up, he saw the importance of music in church services and the ministry of the church. He was also influenced by his parents’ love of music.
“I have always loved music,” Marable said. “I have always enjoyed gospel music.”
From the start of his internship, Marable worked with the Rev. Lewis Galloway.
“I would come in mornings at 7 a.m. and watch what Rev. Galloway was doing,” Marable said.
His work started in production, including work with commercials for clients. Rev. Galloway critiqued Marable’s work and made suggestions for making it better.
“He taught me a lot,” Marable said. “The community loved him.”
Over time, he read community announcements on the air, and Rev. Galloway showed him how to work the control board. Marable is grateful for everything he learned from Rev. Galloway and for being able to work with this beloved member of the community.
“When he passed away, the station and the community were shocked about his passing,” Marable said.
Naturally, the WARR family needed time to mourn the man who was not only their colleague, but also a dear friend.
Then, Marable found himself in a new role. He needed to manage operations like Rev. Galloway had done. Marable remembered his WARR colleagues offering encouragement that he had watched how Rev. Galloway operated as station manager. This also meant being on the air each day.
Today, Marable continues to utilize what he learned from Rev. Galloway while bringing his own personality and individuality to his show, which is known as Kelan J’s Praise Party. He features a range of music from traditional gospel to contemporary praise. Marable also shares church and community news, obituaries and highlights of special months, such as Black History Month and Women’s History Month.
He follows in the footsteps of his mentor in other ways as well. He oversees daily operations at the station, production, including community production for clients, and handles technical issues as they arise.
An important part of Kelan J’s Praise Party is the Inspiration for the Day.
“Don’t be quiet when you have something to do or say to uplift someone,” Marable said.
He is grateful for the uplifting words he has received from the community. In turn, he strives to uplift his listeners.
“I have received a lot of compliments and encouragement from listeners,” Marable said. “Everyone has been uplifting. I provided encouragement when people called in and said they missed Rev. Galloway.”
Kelan J’s Praise Party airs on WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
