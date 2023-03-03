The Feb. 16 meeting of GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club was hosted by the club’s Civic Engagement & Outreach Community Service Program committee, chaired by Patty McHenry. Staff from the Boys & Girls Club of North Central NC were the featured speakers, explaining that the organization’s mission is to enable young people who are most in need to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Its programs are research-based with three components focusing on academics, character building and healthy lifestyle. The Boys & Girls Club has programs at Mariam Boyd and Northside elementary schools, including a summer program. GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club and its members presented the Boys & Girls Club with a monetary donation in support of its local efforts. Pictured, from the left, are DJ Jones (CEO) and Jacqueline Robinson (COO) of the Boys & Girls Club, and McHenry.
