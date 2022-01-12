Not being able to get around like she used to is about the only thing slowing Warrenton resident Roxie Alice Davis down. On Sunday, she will celebrate her 109th birthday.
“She can still tell you her kids’ phone numbers and where they live,” said daughter-in-law Audrey Davis. “If she was mobile, we would have a hard time keeping up with her.”
With a sharp mind and loving heart, Roxie holds a special place in the hearts of her own family, her church family and her friends.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1913, one of 11 children of the late Ida Copeland Alston and Hugh Alston. Roxie and her husband, the late Wortham Davis, would go to raise 11 children of their own: John Rockefeller, Andrew, Wortham, Eddie Mildred, Pat and Barbara, who are still living, and Loney, Mary and Claire Marie, who are now deceased.
Other than two years in New York, the Davises lived in Warren County during all of their time together. They raised their family in the Warren Plains community. Wortham, a farmer, grew cotton, tobacco and cucumbers. Roxie would also work in the fields all day, stopping only to prepare lunch for 25 and the evening meal.
Those who have known her over the years can recall her hospitality, smile and remarkable cooking talent.
“… When she was on the farm, she would go to the garden and pick vegetables. In an hour’s time, she would have a full meal with dessert,” Audrey said last year. “She enjoyed taking care of and feeding her family.”
It didn’t matter if out-of-state guests arrived at 2 a.m. Roxie would still serve have a full meal ready in an hour, Audrey recalled last year.
Roxie didn’t slow down at the age of 100. In fact, that was when she voted for the first time and has voted in every election since. She gave up traveling at the age of 106. Before then, she was still traveling to New Jersey by herself.
Audrey told the newspaper earlier this week that not much has changed since Roxie turned 108 last year. Every day, family and friends still call to check on the family matriarch. Last month, a couple of Roxie’s children were able to visit in person.
Members of Roxie’s church family at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church in the Afton community still visit, and the pastor, the Rev. Carson Jones, Jr., still brings sweet potato pies on a regular basis.
“She still gets cards from the church,” Audrey said. “She still get calls all day. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids check on her each day.”
Roxie became tech savvy and quickly adjusted to virtual visits with family and friends.
“She is doing very well. She still goes about her daily routine with assistance,” Audrey said.
Roxie has picked up another skill since her last birthday.
“She has learned in the last year how to get her way,” Audrey said. “She wants a piece of candy every day, but it depends on her sugar level.”
If the level is OK, Roxie is allowed one piece of candy. However, sometimes Roxie has a piece of candy before Audrey comes in. In that case, Roxie will try to look like she is about to cry so that she can have another piece.
“She knows how to win me over,” Audrey said.
The family plans a small birthday celebration this year with cake, balloons and a crown for Roxie. She will celebrate virtually with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a few family members may stop by in person.
Audrey is grateful for all of the love and care that Roxie receives.
“She has excellent caregivers, Stacy and Mia. They do an excellent job of caring for her,” Audrey said. “Because of the love of her children for her, Ms. Roxie is able to stay in her home.”
