Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented eight Shirley White Professional Development Grants to help defray the cost of members who attended the recent NC DKG convention. The award is made possible through donations received from members in White’s honor for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund. Pictured from left to right, front row: Gail Coleman, Evelyn Hall and Shirley White; back row: Debra Clayton, Sallye Duncan, Sheila Robertson, Nancy Tunstall and Dr. Sylvia Alston.
