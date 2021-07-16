The N.C. Department of Transportation has reopened its Interstate 85 Welcome Center near the Virginia state line following a three-month closure for renovations.
The Welcome Center on I-85 South in Warren County now features all new flooring, lighting, and plumbing fixtures.
The rest area on I-85 North in Granville County remains closed for renovations that are expected to be completed by August.
NCDOT operates 58 rest areas along interstate and primary highways throughout the state and nine Welcome Centers.
