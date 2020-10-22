Warren County Schools is taking initial steps toward developing plans to improve the three schools in the local district identified as low-performing based upon previous state test results: Northside K-8 School, Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School.
Debra Clayton, school system testing and accountability coordinator, presented a timeline for action during the Warren County Board of Education’s Oct. 13 meeting.
She told the board that Northside, WCMS and WCHS were designated as low-performing based upon 2018-19 state test results.
Typically, students take state end-of-grade or end-of-course tests every year. However, North Carolina public schools closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren County Schools completed the school year by using a combination of instructional packets and virtual learning.
Clayton said that the U.S. Department of Education and N.C. General Assembly granted the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction waivers from administering state tests for school year 2019-20 and reporting school performance grades due to the pandemic.
For that reason, any schools identified as low-performing in 2019 carry the same designation for 2020, she added.
Clayton explained that N.C. state statutes define low-performing schools as those that receive school performance grades of D or F and do not exceed expected growth. Schools that meet expected growth, but have performance grades of D or F are considered low-performing.
According to Warren County Schools’ data, Northside, WCMS and WCHS received school performance grades of D for 2018-19 and did not meet expected growth. Clayton noted that the schools are considered to be recurring low performing schools, defined as those designated as low-performing in any two of the last three years.
Warren County Schools has developed a timeline for Northside, WCMS and WCHS to take a series of actions as required by the state.
By Nov. 12, principals of the low-performing schools must submit school improvement plans and send letters home to parents and guardians of students who attend the schools.
According to the state, notification to parents must include the following: an explanation of the school performance grade and growth score, the performance grade and growth score received, information about a preliminary plan for improvement and availability of the final plan on the school administrative unit’s website, meeting date for when the preliminary plan will be considered by the board of education and description of additional steps the school is taking to improve student performance.
Clayton noted that the state requires that schools post parent letters on their websites.
Principals of low-performing schools will present their school improvement plans during the board of education’s Nov. 24 work session.
Dec. 4 is the deadline for the final plan to be submitted to the State Board of Education. The final plan will be posted on the school district website and the websites of the low-performing schools.
Clayton told board members that schools in the Warren County district will administer benchmark tests later this month. Schools use these tests as early indicators of how students are doing in their classes and to identify areas in which more instruction is needed.
