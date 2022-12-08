Warren Early College High School, located at 212 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, on the Vance-Granville Community College Warren Campus, is conducting food and toy drives.
The food drive for Loaves & Fishes Ministries food pantry will continue through Friday, Dec. 16. Non-perishable foods will be accepted to serve families in need in the community.
The toy drive will continue through Thursday, Dec. 15. Donations of new or gently used toys will be accepted for local children in the community. Toys may be dropped off at the school.
For more information, contact Warren Early College High School at 252-257-6810.
