Downtown Warrenton salon 4 Girls and a Comb opened in 2016 as a hair salon. A few months after the business opened, a nail technician joined the salon, allowing it to offer manicures and pedicures.
Today, 4 Girls and a Comb has grown to offer a full head to toe beauty experience with a staff that includes several of business owner Jametrice A. Jones’ family members.
Jones, a Warren County native, grew up styling the hair of her family and friends. She obtained her cosmetology license in 1989.
Since then, she worked at salons in Warrenton and Winston-Salem before operating a hair salon in Warrenton from 1996-99. Before opening 4 Girls and a Comb, Jones worked at SmartStyle in the Henderson Walmart.
Jones found inspiration for the name of her salon from her family life, raising four daughters and one son. Each morning, she would style her daughters’ hair before sending them to school. As Jones described it, she literally had four girls and a comb.
Today, two of her daughters work with her at the Warrenton salon. Janae Davis has worked at 4 Girls and a Comb since its opening. Her sister, Aria Alston, joined the salon in June 2020.
At the same time, Jones’ niece, Donmonique Ashley, became a nail technician there. Zahria Alston, Donmonique’s sister, also joined the salon, specializing in eyelash extensions.
The 4 Girls and a Comb staff also includes other staff members who offer services that might be more traditionally associated with a salon: Syrita Greene, eyebrow technician, and Sonaya Goode, who specializes in eyelash extensions.
However, 4 Girls and a Comb is unique in that it offers other services beyond hair, nails and lashes. Alexis Barnes specializes in noninvasive body sculpting and related services designed to help people achieve their body goals without surgery. They include body contouring, body detox, laser lipo for melting fat, skin tightening to help the body look its best after losing weight, foot detox to help alleviate pain and teeth whitening.
Jones and her staff are happy to offer a number of services, including healthy hair treatments, braiding (all braid styles and extensions), color and men’s haircuts. She noted that the client base has grown to include a lot of men and younger children.
Eyebrow care services include tinting, permanent tattoos, and shaping through waxing, razor or tweezer. Eyelash extensions are also available. Nail services include manicures (regular or with nail extensions) and pedicures.
Jones noted that today’s most popular styles are natural hair and extensions, especially braided looks. A range of treatments for healthy hair — moisturizing, deep conditioning and protein treatments — are popular as well.
“They are especially helpful for trying to keep natural hair,” Jones said.
The 4 Girls and a Comb salon has found a niche on Warrenton’s Main Street as it focuses on helping clients look and feel their best from head to toe.
4 Girls and a Comb is located at 144 S. Main St., Warrenton, and is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Walk-ins are accepted. For more information, call 252-213-5420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.