HEATHER ABBOTT/The Warren Record

Ready to assist clients at 4 Girls and a Comb salon in downtown Warrenton are, seated: business owner Jametrice A. Jones; back row, from the left: Janae Davis, Aria Alston, Dominique Ashley, Syrita Green, Zahria Alston and Alexis Barnes. Not pictured: Sonaya Goode. See additional photos in the gallery to the left of the article.