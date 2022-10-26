Dr. Joseph Warren, Bigfoot, Wolfman and a full cast of characters visited Warren County Saturday night as the Warrenton Revitalization Committee presented Fright Nite on Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton. Here, they prepare to lead a dance to “Believe (In Things You Cannot See)” by Here Come The Mummies. To view more scenes from the event, see the photo gallery attached at left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Event honors memory of Lawrence L. Boyd
- Warren County High School Eagles celebrate a special homecoming
- Norlina restaurant means more than just somewhere to eat
- Turning Point CDC hosts etiquette luncheon
- Halloween fun for all ages
- Sheriff's Office urges caution
- Warriors reunite
- County library and DSS directors named
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.