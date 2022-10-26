Fright Nite.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Dr. Joseph Warren, Bigfoot, Wolfman and a full cast of characters visited Warren County Saturday night as the Warrenton Revitalization Committee presented Fright Nite on Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton. Here, they prepare to lead a dance to “Believe (In Things You Cannot See)” by Here Come The Mummies. To view more scenes from the event, see the photo gallery attached at left.